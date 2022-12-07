Not Available

Lisa Lillien's Hungry Girl e-mail newsletter reaches 1 million subscribers daily. She invents simple, delicious recipes that are guilt-free, satisfy cravings and taste great, without adding lots of extra calories and fat grams to your daily diet. In her new series, Hungry Girl stops at nothing to provide us with the answers we all need: what to eat, what to buy, what to cook, how to read labels. Her tips make it easy to 'chew the right thing,' whether at home or out in the world, including low-calorie recipes and makeovers of fatty favorites, and survival guides for restaurants and other real-world eating situations.