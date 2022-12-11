Not Available

Huo Yuanjia is a television series based on the life of the Chinese martial artist Huo Yuanjia. It includes a subplot on the story of Chen Zhen, a fictional student of Huo Yuanjia and the protagonist of the 1972 film Fist of Fury. The series was directed by Kuk Kwok-leung and starred Ekin Cheng, Jordan Chan, Zhou Muyin, Bryan Leung, Ding Li and Qu Yue in the lead roles. It was first released in 2007 and was later broadcast on various television channels in other countries in the following year. A sequel titled Jingwu Chen Zhen was released in late 2008, in which Jordan Chan reprised his role as Chen Zhen.