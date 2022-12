Not Available

During the zombie apocalypse, three guys find refuge in what used to be the set of the reality TV show "The Frat House of Representatives." Using the available equipment, they broadcast their weekly proof of life and plea for help on the internet. Many of the show's episode names take cues from reality TV (e.g. confessionals, deleted scenes, etc.) but are episodes and not 'bonus features'. It can be found at: http://www.iamnotinfected.com/