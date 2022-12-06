Not Available

I Dream of Jeannie

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sidney Sheldon Productions

While on a mission, American astronaut Captain Tony Nelson is forced to make an emergency landing that will forever change his life. On a deserted South Pacific island, Captain Nelson happens upon a bottle containing a beautiful two-thousand-year-old female genie named Jeannie. Rescuing her from the bottle nets Tony the requisite three wishes, and then some, when Jeannie pledges total devotion to her new "master".

Cast

Barbara EdenJeannie
Larry HagmanTony Nelson
Bill DailyRoger Healey
Hayden RorkeAlfred Bellows

View Full Cast >

Images

28 More Images