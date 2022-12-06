I Dream of Jeannie

While on a mission, American astronaut Captain Tony Nelson is forced to make an emergency landing that will forever change his life. On a deserted South Pacific island, Captain Nelson happens upon a bottle containing a beautiful two-thousand-year-old female genie named Jeannie. Rescuing her from the bottle nets Tony the requisite three wishes, and then some, when Jeannie pledges total devotion to her new "master".
|Barbara Eden
|Jeannie
|Larry Hagman
|Tony Nelson
|Bill Daily
|Roger Healey
|Hayden Rorke
|Alfred Bellows
View Full Cast >
28 More Images