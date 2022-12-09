I Will Never Let You Go

The story revolves around a young wanderer with an extraordinary business sense and the masked hero who saves her which ultimately results in them falling in love. When the wanderer is revealed to be the Divine Maiden who will obtain a legendary treasure, various enemies hunt her down. She then lives life on the run and meets her savior who turns out to be the ambitious prince that wants to take the throne.
|Ariel Lin
|Hua Bu Qi
|Vin Zhang
|Chen Yu / Lian Yi Ke
|Po-hung Lin
|Dong Fang Shi
|Sun Zu Jun
|Yun Lang
|Huang Xin Di
|Liu Qing Yan / Liu Qing Wu
|Zhang Xinyu
|Xue Fei
