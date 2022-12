Not Available

Virgin 24 year-old Fuguno Masuo is desperately in love with Shiozaki Nagisa, a 22 year-old kindergarten teacher. He is popular among the women, but he truly only has eyes for Nagisa. However, he is a clumsy, thickheaded and gentle man and gets into trouble a lot. He ends up in situations where it is easy for poor Nagisa to misinterpret what really happened. Source: ANN