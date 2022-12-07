I'm in a Rock and Roll Band

Not Available

Some questions: What makes great Rock'n'Roll bands work? Why and how do they do what they do? Why are the best bands more than the sum of their parts? Why do we love them so much? What is the DNA of a great rock 'n' roll band? The series breaks this mythical beast down into its constituent parts: singer, guitarist, drummer as well as the shadowy 'other one', whose face we don't quite know but without whom the magic wouldn't happen. The evidence is examined closely in forensic studies of what makes these rock 'n' roll types tick.