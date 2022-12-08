Not Available

Impossible Engineering looks at the history of pioneering modern-day mega structures. Behind every seemingly impossible marvel of modern engineering is a cast of historic trailblazers who designed new building techniques, took risks on untested materials and revolutionised their field. It is a tribute to their achievements. Each episode details how giant structures, record-beating buildings, and the world’s most cutting-edge ships, trains and planes are built and work using 3D graphics, archive and specially shot footage. As this series revels in these modern day creations, it leaps back in time to recount the stories of the exceptional engineers whose technological advances made it all possible.