Impuros

  • Crime
  • Drama

Barry Company

Rio de Janeiro, during the 90's. Evandro dreams about becoming a great businessman, but ends up entering the world of crime and making an empire out of his criminal organization. His business skills and leadership abilities draw the attention of Morello, a federal police officer with a self-destructive behavior who sees in Evandro a worthy enemy. Two strategists that share the love for danger. The hunt down begins.

Cast

Raphael LogamEvandro do Dendê
Rui Ricardo DiazVictor Morello
Cyria CoentroArlete
Fernanda MachadoAndreia

