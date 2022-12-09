Rio de Janeiro, during the 90's. Evandro dreams about becoming a great businessman, but ends up entering the world of crime and making an empire out of his criminal organization. His business skills and leadership abilities draw the attention of Morello, a federal police officer with a self-destructive behavior who sees in Evandro a worthy enemy. Two strategists that share the love for danger. The hunt down begins.
|Raphael Logam
|Evandro do Dendê
|Rui Ricardo Diaz
|Victor Morello
|Cyria Coentro
|Arlete
|Fernanda Machado
|Andreia
