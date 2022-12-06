In Plain Sight follows the story of a Federal Marshall with the Witness Protection program who must hide her high-risk, high-impact job from her family. To those that know her, Mary Shannon is a glorified meter maid, but her real job is much more dangerous. She must oversee federal witnesses who have been relocated through the Witness Protection program and make sure that they stay safe....
|Mary McCormack
|Mary Shannon
|Frederick Weller
|Marshal
|Nichole Hiltz
|Brandi Shannon
|Lesley Ann Warren
|Todd Williams
