Intelligence (2014)

A dramatic thriller about a high-tech intelligence operative enhanced with a super-computer microchip in his brain. With this implant, Gabriel is the first human ever to be connected directly into the worldwide information grid and have complete access to Internet, WiFi, telephone and satellite data. He can hack into any data center and access key intel in the fight to protect the United States from its enemies.
|Josh Holloway
|Gabriel Black
|Meghan Ory
|Riley O'Neil
|John Billingsley
|Dr. William Crispin
|P. J. Byrne
|Nelson
|Michael Rady
|Chris Jameson
|James Martinez
|Gonzalo 'Gonzo' Rodriguez
