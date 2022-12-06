Not Available

Intelligence (2014)

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Vinson Films

A dramatic thriller about a high-tech intelligence operative enhanced with a super-computer microchip in his brain. With this implant, Gabriel is the first human ever to be connected directly into the worldwide information grid and have complete access to Internet, WiFi, telephone and satellite data. He can hack into any data center and access key intel in the fight to protect the United States from its enemies.

Cast

Josh HollowayGabriel Black
Meghan OryRiley O'Neil
John BillingsleyDr. William Crispin
P. J. ByrneNelson
Michael RadyChris Jameson
James MartinezGonzalo 'Gonzo' Rodriguez

