Medical sitcom Ivan Okhlobystin about doctors who still do not know how to treat, but know how to make people laugh. The main characters of the sitcom - four interns. They always get into stupid situations, and their leader Dr. Bykov pleasure of watching this. Interns bring to a white heat Bykov helps friend Dr. Kupitman and prevents the head physician of the hospital Anastasia Kisegach.
|Ivan Okhlobystin
|Andrey Evgen'evich Bykov
|Aleksandr Ilin
|Semyon Semyonovich Lobanov
|Vadim Demchog
|Ivan Natanovich Kupitman
|Svetlana Permyakova
|Lyubov Mikhaylovna Scryabina
|Odin Lund Biron
|Phil Richards
|Yana Guryanova
|Polina Ulyanova
