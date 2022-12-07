Not Available

Interny

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Comedy Club Production

Medical sitcom Ivan Okhlobystin about doctors who still do not know how to treat, but know how to make people laugh. The main characters of the sitcom - four interns. They always get into stupid situations, and their leader Dr. Bykov pleasure of watching this. Interns bring to a white heat Bykov helps friend Dr. Kupitman and prevents the head physician of the hospital Anastasia Kisegach.

Cast

Ivan OkhlobystinAndrey Evgen'evich Bykov
Aleksandr IlinSemyon Semyonovich Lobanov
Vadim DemchogIvan Natanovich Kupitman
Svetlana PermyakovaLyubov Mikhaylovna Scryabina
Odin Lund BironPhil Richards
Yana GuryanovaPolina Ulyanova

View Full Cast >

Images

277 More Images