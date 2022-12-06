Not Available

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

3 Arts Entertainment

Four egocentric friends who run a neighborhood Irish pub in Philadelphia try to find their way through the adult world of work and relationships. Unfortunately, their warped views and precarious judgments often lead them to trouble, creating a myriad of uncomfortable situations that usually only get worse before they get better.

Cast

Charlie DayCharlie Kelly
Glenn HowertonDennis Reynolds
Rob McElhenneyRonald "Mac" McDonald
Kaitlin OlsonDeandra Reynolds
Danny DeVitoFrank Reynolds

