Not Available

Ivanovs-Ivanovs

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Yellow, Black & White

The series tells about two Voronezh families of different incomes. Both families learn that in the maternity hospital their children were mixed up (it turned out only after 16 years). Adults decide to restore historical justice: now Vanya is forced to learn to survive in the home of his poor biological parents, and Danila is to get acquainted with the rules of behavior in secular society.

Cast

Mikhail Trukhin
Sergey Burunov
Semyon Treskunov
Anna Ukolova
Aleksey Lukin
Andrey Trushinpoliceman

View Full Cast >

Images