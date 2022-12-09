Ivanovs-Ivanovs

The series tells about two Voronezh families of different incomes. Both families learn that in the maternity hospital their children were mixed up (it turned out only after 16 years). Adults decide to restore historical justice: now Vanya is forced to learn to survive in the home of his poor biological parents, and Danila is to get acquainted with the rules of behavior in secular society.
|Mikhail Trukhin
|Sergey Burunov
|Semyon Treskunov
|Anna Ukolova
|Aleksey Lukin
|Andrey Trushin
|policeman
