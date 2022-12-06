Liv Moore, a medical student, gets invited in a party which turns into a macabre zombie arena. Liv wakes up from dead and becomes a zombie. For maintaining her humanity she must eat human brains so she began working in coroner's office to access brains. Eating a brain gives her memories and traits of that person. So she helps detective Clive Babineaux to solve the murder as a psychic.
|Rose McIver
|Olivia "Liv" Moore
|David Anders
|Blaine DeBeers
|Robert Buckley
|Major Lilywhite
|Malcolm Goodwin
|Clive Babinaux
|Rahul Kohli
|Ravi Chakrabarti
|Aly Michalka
|Peyton Charles
