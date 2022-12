Not Available

99 Years of Love 〜Japanese Americans〜 is a Japanese, 5-episode miniseries produced by TBS for its 60th anniversary, starring Tsuyoshi Kusanagi and Yukie Nakama, and sponsored by Toyota and Panasonic. It tells the story of a family of Japanese immigrants who moved to America 99 years ago. When the Second World War breaks out, the family encounters racism and segregation. The two daughters, who were sent back to Japan, experience the suffering from the Japanese side of the war.