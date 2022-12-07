Jeremy Clarkson Speed

Not Available

Speed was a BBC television series about the history of fast vehicles, including aeroplanes, boats and cars. The show was presented by Jeremy Clarkson and consisted of six episodes. Each focused on a different aspect of speed. The series was first shown in the UK on BBC One in 2001, and was subsequently shown to an international audience on BBC World and in Australia on the HOW TO Channel. Jeremy Clarkson's Speed, a video containing an hour of highlights from the series was also released in 2001. The video was released on DVD, as part of The Jeremy Clarkson Collection in 2007.