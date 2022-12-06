Not Available

Jiu

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Osamu Katayama

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The show is based on the "Jiu" suspense novel series by Honda Tetsuya. Motoko (Kuroki) is a fierce, physically capable investigator with a strong battle instinct, while Misaki (Tabe) is more intellectual, kind-hearted, and naive. The two of them are both working to track down Jiu, the ringleader responsible for a series of brutal crimes.

Cast

Meisa KurokiIsaki Motoko
Mikako TabeKadokura Misaki
Yu ShirotaAmamiya Takashi
LJiu
Masatō IbuPolice Inspector Asai
Yukiya KitamuraAzuma Hiroki

View Full Cast >

Images