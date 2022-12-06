The show is based on the "Jiu" suspense novel series by Honda Tetsuya. Motoko (Kuroki) is a fierce, physically capable investigator with a strong battle instinct, while Misaki (Tabe) is more intellectual, kind-hearted, and naive. The two of them are both working to track down Jiu, the ringleader responsible for a series of brutal crimes.
|Meisa Kuroki
|Isaki Motoko
|Mikako Tabe
|Kadokura Misaki
|Yu Shirota
|Amamiya Takashi
|L
|Jiu
|Masatō Ibu
|Police Inspector Asai
|Yukiya Kitamura
|Azuma Hiroki
