Not Available

Joker Yurusarezaru Sosakan

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Date Kazuyoshi (Sakai Masato) is a detective on the Kanagawa prefectural police force. During the day, he is known as a "Buddha" for his gentle personality, pouring all of his energy into resolving each case. At night, however, he transforms into a cruel punisher as his gentleness gives way to his anger towards the criminals. The series poses questions about what justice and evil truly are.

Cast

Masato SakaiKazuyoshi Date
Ryô NishikidoKenji Kudo
Anne WatanabeAsuka Miyagi
RyōSaeko Katagiri
Hiroyuki HirayamaJunnosuke Kurusu
Ren OsugiKuniji Mikami

View Full Cast >

Images