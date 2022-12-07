Joker Yurusarezaru Sosakan

Date Kazuyoshi (Sakai Masato) is a detective on the Kanagawa prefectural police force. During the day, he is known as a "Buddha" for his gentle personality, pouring all of his energy into resolving each case. At night, however, he transforms into a cruel punisher as his gentleness gives way to his anger towards the criminals. The series poses questions about what justice and evil truly are.
|Masato Sakai
|Kazuyoshi Date
|Ryô Nishikido
|Kenji Kudo
|Anne Watanabe
|Asuka Miyagi
|Ryō
|Saeko Katagiri
|Hiroyuki Hirayama
|Junnosuke Kurusu
|Ren Osugi
|Kuniji Mikami
