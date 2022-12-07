Juken no Kamisama

Not Available

Thirty-five year old Umezawa Isamu works for a major trading firm and is a single dad to his only son, Hiroshi, a sixth-grader who hates to study but loves to play baseball. Ever since his wife divorced him on a whim five years ago, his days have been a constant struggle to keep up with work and household chores. One day, Isamu sets out on the task of finding his son a prep school for junior high entrance exams, but he becomes desperate when finding that most schools have already closed off applications. It is at such a time that Isamu hears about the Goddess of Exams. Rumor has it that she was accepted at all of the 17 topnotch junior high schools with top scores 2 years ago and that whoever she tutors makes it into the school of their wish, one hundred percent. Isamu finds out that the girl's name is Sugawara Michiko and begins a frantic search for her. When Isamu finally finds Michiko and pleads her to tutor Hiroshi, she demands, "If you want me to tutor your son, kneel down at my feet and beg."