Justice League

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Warner Bros. Animation

An American animated television series about a team of superheroes which ran from 2001 to 2004 on Cartoon Network. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, it is based on the Justice League and associated comic book characters published by DC Comics. After its second season, it became Justice League Unlimited, and ran an additional three seasons.

Carl LumblyJ'onn J'onzz / Martian Manhunter (voice)
George NewbernClark Kent / Superman (voice)
Phil LaMarrGreen Lantern / John Stewart (voice)
Kevin ConroyBatman / Bruce Wayne (voice)
Michael RosenbaumThe Flash / Wally West (voice)
Susan EisenbergPrincess Diana / Wonder Woman (voice)

