Survival Audition K-pop Star (Korean: 서바이벌 오디션 K팝 스타) is a South Korean reality TV competition show where the three largest entertainment/talent agencies in Korea hold worldwide auditions to find the next potential K-Pop stars. Preliminary auditions were held from around the world in countries such as China, USA, and Brazil. Auditions were also held in Europe. The final winner will debut with the company of his or her choice (SM, YG, or JYP), along with a cash prize of three hundred million won (approx. 300,000 U.S. dollars), two brand new vehicles, opportunities to become commercial models and casting in dramas, and many more. The three judges for the show are Yang Hyun-suk, founder of YG Entertainment and former member of the popular South Korean act Seo Taiji & Boys, Park Jin-young, singer/song-writer and founder of JYP Entertainment, and Korean pop icon BoA, from SM Entertainment. SM, YG, and JYP are the three largest management companies in Korea. K-pop Star is a part of SBS's Good Sunday lineup, along with Running Man. The show first aired on December 4, 2011, every Sunday evening at 6:30 pm, until April 29, 2012. Singer, Yoon Do-hyun, and entertainer, Boom, will host the live competition from March 4, 2012 to April 29, 2012 when the winner is crowned. Yoon Do-hyun has also been narrating through the entire process. The program was renewed for a second season with the same judges and an upgraded format, scheduled to be aired in November 2012.