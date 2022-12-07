Not Available

Kaboul Kitchen

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Afghanistan 2005. George Bush is the President of the United States, Jacques Chirac is the president of France and Jacky (Gilbert Melki), patron of the restaurant "Kitchen Kabul." All expatriates in Kabul come here to party. When his daughter arrives, Jacky does not recognize her because he has not seen her for 20 years. She came to do humanitarian work. It is there to make money ...

Cast

Stéphane De GroodtMichel Caulaincourt
Stéphanie PasterkampSophie
Benjamin BellecourAxel
Alexis MichalikDamien
Marc CittiVictor
Simon AbkarianColonel Amanullah

View Full Cast >

Images