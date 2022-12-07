Kaboul Kitchen

Afghanistan 2005. George Bush is the President of the United States, Jacques Chirac is the president of France and Jacky (Gilbert Melki), patron of the restaurant "Kitchen Kabul." All expatriates in Kabul come here to party. When his daughter arrives, Jacky does not recognize her because he has not seen her for 20 years. She came to do humanitarian work. It is there to make money ...
|Stéphane De Groodt
|Michel Caulaincourt
|Stéphanie Pasterkamp
|Sophie
|Benjamin Bellecour
|Axel
|Alexis Michalik
|Damien
|Marc Citti
|Victor
|Simon Abkarian
|Colonel Amanullah
