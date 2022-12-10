Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits

After losing her grandfather, Aoi—a girl who can see spirits known as ayakashi—is suddenly approached by an ogre. Demanding she pay her grandfather’s debt, he makes a huge request: her hand in marriage! Refusing this absurd offer, Aoi decides to work at the Tenjin-ya bed and breakfast for the ayakashi to pay back what her family owes.
|Yuuma Uchida
|Akatsuki (voice)
|Mitsuki Nakae
|Kasuga (voice)
|Nao Touyama
|Aoi Tsubaki (voice)
|Katsuyuki Konishi
|Oodanna (voice)
|Kaito Ishikawa
|Ranmaru (voice)
|Atsushi Tamaru
|Byakuya (voice)
