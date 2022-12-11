Kamen raida Seibā

Not Available

Long ago, a sect of swordsmen known as the Sword of Logos protected the Book of Ancients, a powerful tome of history that contains everything known to man; myths, creatures, stories, science, technology, and the evolution of human civilization. However thousands of years ago, a traitor working for the Megids tried to steal it for himself. As a result, the Book vanished and each of its pages scattered across the world. Fast-forward to present day, young novelist Touma Kamiyama has been having dreams of another dimension where he witnessed swordsmen and monsters coming out of a storybook, and a "mysterious girl" calling for help. Recalling the dream sends chills down his spine, not knowing anything at all. One day, a strange phenomenon occurred without notice; a part of the city had disappeared. As people's loved ones disappear one after another, it sends the entire nation into chaos.