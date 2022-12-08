Kanryoutachi no Natsu

Not Available

The story takes place in 1955, 10 years after losing in WWII. It tells the story of the government officials at the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (now the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry), who are carrying out their mission to make Japan as affluent and wealthy as the western world. The story revolves around Kazakoshi Shingo, otherwise known as "Mr. Ministry of International Trade and Industry", and unfolds around the battle between the "industry supporters" who want to protect the national industry, and the "trade supporters" who are aiming for free trade to globalize the country.