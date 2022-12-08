Not Available

Kantai Collection: Kan Colle

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

diomedéa

In a world where humanity faces the threat of the abyssal fleet which has taken over the seas, special human girls who don weaponized outfits and possess the spirit of historical naval vessels known as kanmusu are the only ones capable of countering them. The kanmusu live together at a naval base, where they spend their everyday lives as they train for battle.

Cast

Saki FujitaAkagi
Sumire UesakaFubuki
Yuka IguchiKaga
Rina HidakaMutsuki
Aya SuzakiAkatsuki/Hibiki/Ikazuchi/Inazuma
Nao TouyamaAtago/Kongou

View Full Cast >

Images