Kantai Collection: Kan Colle

In a world where humanity faces the threat of the abyssal fleet which has taken over the seas, special human girls who don weaponized outfits and possess the spirit of historical naval vessels known as kanmusu are the only ones capable of countering them. The kanmusu live together at a naval base, where they spend their everyday lives as they train for battle.
|Saki Fujita
|Akagi
|Sumire Uesaka
|Fubuki
|Yuka Iguchi
|Kaga
|Rina Hidaka
|Mutsuki
|Aya Suzaki
|Akatsuki/Hibiki/Ikazuchi/Inazuma
|Nao Touyama
|Atago/Kongou
View Full Cast >