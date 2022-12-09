Karl, Max and their friend Yvon see their destiny forever shatter when they discover a bag containing a gun and lots of money! By taking the decision to keep the loot of 2.6 million, they will be propelled into a world to which they don’t belong, caught up in a race for millions with the organized crime.
|Charles Lafortune
|Karl Bastien
|Guy Jodoin
|Maxime Villeneuve
|Benoît Gouin
|René 'Flower' Lafleur
|Évelyne Rompré
|Dominique Trudel
|Hélène Florent
|Ève Chapdelaine
|Patrick Hivon
|Greg Nesterenko
View Full Cast >