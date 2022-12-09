Not Available

Karl & Max

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pixcom

Karl, Max and their friend Yvon see their destiny forever shatter when they discover a bag containing a gun and lots of money! By taking the decision to keep the loot of 2.6 million, they will be propelled into a world to which they don’t belong, caught up in a race for millions with the organized crime.

Cast

Charles LafortuneKarl Bastien
Guy JodoinMaxime Villeneuve
Benoît GouinRené 'Flower' Lafleur
Évelyne RompréDominique Trudel
Hélène FlorentÈve Chapdelaine
Patrick HivonGreg Nesterenko

View Full Cast >

Images