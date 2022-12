Not Available

Forty over-achieving kids are given free reign to create their own society in this new reality-based offering from CBS. Forty kids are given forty days free of adult supervision in an abandoned New Mexico town to build a new world. At the end of every episode, the kids have a town meeting. At the meeting the kids award one child a gold star worth $20,000. The finale will end with the biggest test, the biggest awards, and a special surprise.