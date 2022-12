Not Available

Pinoys are love team fanatics, every generation has one of them that really sticks to our hearts. But not all of them have that authenticity. Most of them actually are scripted, and even “forced” just to bring in the viewers… Enter the #AlDub love team. They aren’t your usual #Kathniel or #DongYan love team. Their chemistry was accidentally discovered when Yaya Dub accidentally saw Alden Richards watching her through the monitor, and the rest is history.