Not Available

Kimcheed Radish Cubes

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Even though times change and our relationships with our family changes, our affection for them is timeless. The drama is about affection that is the foundation of family. Dong Jin is the eldest son in a family of 3 sons. He is dutiful and responsible but due to character clash, he has gone through divorce with his ex-wife, Ji Hye, whom he shares a child with. Dong Jin then starts a newromance with Eun Ho whom he works with

Cast

Park Shin-hyeJang Sa Ya
Joo Sang-WookPark Jae Woo
Seo Jun-youngJung Dong Min
Kim Seung-sooJung Dong Jin

View Full Cast >

Images