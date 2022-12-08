Kimi to Itahibi

Not Available

Kunimi Hiro was an ace pitcher in junior high school,until he was diagnosed by a doctor as having a "glass elbow". He gave up baseball and joined Senkawa Senior High School's soccer team. But then something happens that reignites his passion for baseball and he joins a baseball team managed by Koga Haruka. And he finds himself in a match against his old friend/rival Tachibana Hideo who has advanced to Meiwa No.1 High School. The meeting of the two is observed by Hideo's girlfriend Amamiya Hikari, who is also Hiro's childhood friend. Meanwhile, Haruka finds herself increasingly drawn towards Hiro, despite his being interested only in baseball. It's a story about high school students who dream of appearing at Koushien baseball tournament and young love.