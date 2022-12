Not Available

From the producers of "Dog the Bounty Hunter,"King of Cars follows 30 year-old Chop, aka “The King of Cars”, and his Las Vegas car dealership. Chop’s wacky infomercial, The Chopper Show, have garnered him a cult following in Las Vegas. GO behind the scenes of this busy car dealership and see how the deals are made. When he is not at the dealership, Chop can be found balancing his many roles as father, rap impresario, and Vegas player.