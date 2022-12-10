Kino's Journey: The Beautiful World - The Animated Series

Not Available

A story about Kino, who travels around the world with nothing but guns for protection and the talking motorcycle Hermes. Kino travels to many mystical worlds, each with its unique customs and people, and learns about the world through their stories, at times conjuring humor and inspiration or other times piercing cynicism. However, Kino's own custom is to stay no longer than three days in every town without exception, as it is enough time to learn almost everything important about the place while still leaving time to explore new lands.