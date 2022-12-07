Not Available

Knights of Bloodsteel

  • Fantasy

Director

Philip Spink

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Reunion Pictures

In the faraway land of Mirabilis, the warlord Dragon-Eye has unleashed his terrifying forces to hunt down the source of all power, a legendary Crucible. With freedom hanging in the balance, a motley band of knights embarks on a dangerous mission to fight against the dreaded assassins, dragons and soldiers of Dragon-Eye and rescue their world from the clutches of evil once and for all.

Cast

Michael HeltayGrell
Robin T. RoseVosjek
Carrie FlemingTrophy Wife
David James ElliottJohn Serragoth
Natassia MalthePerfidia
Christopher JacotAdric

