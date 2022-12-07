Knights of Bloodsteel

In the faraway land of Mirabilis, the warlord Dragon-Eye has unleashed his terrifying forces to hunt down the source of all power, a legendary Crucible. With freedom hanging in the balance, a motley band of knights embarks on a dangerous mission to fight against the dreaded assassins, dragons and soldiers of Dragon-Eye and rescue their world from the clutches of evil once and for all.
|Michael Heltay
|Grell
|Robin T. Rose
|Vosjek
|Carrie Fleming
|Trophy Wife
|David James Elliott
|John Serragoth
|Natassia Malthe
|Perfidia
|Christopher Jacot
|Adric
