Kohav HaZafon

"Still The King" features Billy Ray Cyrus as Vernon Brownmule, aka "Burnin' Vernon," a scandal-ridden, washed-up, one-hit-wonder who was kicked out of country music, only to emerge 20 years later as the second best Elvis impersonator around. After crashing into an old country church sign during a drunken bender, he is arrested and sentenced to return and serve as the church's handyman as part of his parole. Along the way, he pretends to be the congregation's new minister and reconnects with a former one-night-stand, when he learns he has a 15-year-old daughter he's never met.