Kruk. Szepty Słychać Po Zmroku

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Maciej Pieprzyca

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Opus Film

Adam Kruk (Raven), an investigative police officer, is called to work on a smuggling case in the village where he grew up in the north of Poland. At the same time, a young boy disappears in the village. Adam is called to action. Beside investigating the child abduction case, he has to face the demons of his past…

Cast

Michał ŻurawskiAdam Kruk
Cezary ŁukaszewiczSławek
Magdalena KoleśnikJustyna Ataman
Leszek LichotaMarian Kołecki
Katarzyna WajdaAnka Kruk
Andrzej Beja-ZaborskiKomendant Tylenda

