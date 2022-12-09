Kruk. Szepty Słychać Po Zmroku

Adam Kruk (Raven), an investigative police officer, is called to work on a smuggling case in the village where he grew up in the north of Poland. At the same time, a young boy disappears in the village. Adam is called to action. Beside investigating the child abduction case, he has to face the demons of his past…
|Michał Żurawski
|Adam Kruk
|Cezary Łukaszewicz
|Sławek
|Magdalena Koleśnik
|Justyna Ataman
|Leszek Lichota
|Marian Kołecki
|Katarzyna Wajda
|Anka Kruk
|Andrzej Beja-Zaborski
|Komendant Tylenda
