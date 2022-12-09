Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny

As the Dragon Master, Po has endured his fair share of epic challenges but nothing could prepare him for his greatest one yet-as a Kung Fu teacher to a group of rambunctious kids from Panda Village who have been imbued with a mysterious and powerful chi energy. Together they embark on amazing adventures, battle ferocious villains, and become legends!
|Mick Wingert
|Po (voice)
|Haley Tju
|Nu Hai (voice)
|Laya DeLeon Hayes
|Jing (voice)
|Makana Say
|Fan Tong (voice)
|Gunnar Sizemore
|Bao (voice)
|James Hong
|Mr. Ping (voice)
View Full Cast >