Kuroko's Basketball

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Sport

Production I.G

In the story, Kagami Taiga has just enrolled into Seirin High School when he meets Kuroko Tetsuya of the school's basketball team. Kuroko happens to be the shadowy sixth member of the legendary Generation of Miracles basketball team. Together, Kagami and Kuroko aim to take their team to the inter-high school championship - against Kuroko's former teammates.

Kensho OnoKuroko Tetsuya
Yuki OnoKagami Taiga
Junichi SuwabeAomine Daiki
Daisuke OnoShintaro Midorima
Hiroshi KamiyaSeijuurou Akashi
Kenichi SuzumuraAtsushi Murasakibara

