Kuroko's Basketball

In the story, Kagami Taiga has just enrolled into Seirin High School when he meets Kuroko Tetsuya of the school's basketball team. Kuroko happens to be the shadowy sixth member of the legendary Generation of Miracles basketball team. Together, Kagami and Kuroko aim to take their team to the inter-high school championship - against Kuroko's former teammates.
|Kensho Ono
|Kuroko Tetsuya
|Yuki Ono
|Kagami Taiga
|Junichi Suwabe
|Aomine Daiki
|Daisuke Ono
|Shintaro Midorima
|Hiroshi Kamiya
|Seijuurou Akashi
|Kenichi Suzumura
|Atsushi Murasakibara
