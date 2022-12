Not Available

L'Escargot is a 2012 Hong Kong television drama inspired by the 2009 Chinese television drama Dwelling Narrowness. It is produced by Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) under executive producer Nelson Cheung, and was filmed with a single-camera setup. A costume fitting was held on 20 September 2010. A blessing ceremony was held on 14 October 2010 where production started and ended in January 2011.