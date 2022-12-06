Not Available

La Femme Nikita

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nikita is a drug-addicted juvenile delinquent who was accused of killing a police officer in cold blood during an attempted robbery of a pharmacy. She is later arrested and sentenced to death by lethal injection, upon which she was secretly drugged by the government, faking her death. Nikita is then "recruited" by a secret government organization and transformed into a highly skilled assassin who cannot be traced.

Cast

Peta WilsonNikita
Roy DupuisMichael
Matthew FergusonSeymour Birkoff
Eugene Robert GlazerOperations
Alberta WatsonMadeline
Don FrancksWalter

