On this critically acclaimed drama about a top Los Angeles law firm, some of the best battles take place outside of the courtroom. In the bedroom, in the courtroom, or at McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney & Kuzak's staff meetings, the firm's ambitious, competitive attorneys confront conflict between their own desires, their obligations as attorneys, and their principles as human beings.
|Corbin Bernsen
|Arnie Becker
|Jill Eikenberry
|Ann Kelsey
|Alan Rachins
|Douglas Brackman
|Michael Tucker
|Stuart Markowitz
|Richard Dysart
|Leland McKenzie
|Blair Underwood
|Jonathan Rollins
