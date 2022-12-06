Not Available

L.A. Law

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

On this critically acclaimed drama about a top Los Angeles law firm, some of the best battles take place outside of the courtroom. In the bedroom, in the courtroom, or at McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney & Kuzak's staff meetings, the firm's ambitious, competitive attorneys confront conflict between their own desires, their obligations as attorneys, and their principles as human beings.

Cast

Corbin BernsenArnie Becker
Jill EikenberryAnn Kelsey
Alan RachinsDouglas Brackman
Michael TuckerStuart Markowitz
Richard DysartLeland McKenzie
Blair UnderwoodJonathan Rollins

