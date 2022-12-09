Not Available

Labyrinth

  • Crime

Director

Jiří Strach

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Česká televize

Finding the body of the regional politician Karas, killed in the spirit of medieval torture and carefully arranged in a strange scene, unleash police hunt for a sadistic perpetrator. He puts investigation team in the way of a complex series of murders that shake the local region and criminologists themselves.

Cast

Miroslav DonutilPetr Oliva
Jiří LangmajerMichal Remeš
Lenka Vlasákovákpt. Ester Fuchsová
Petr StachViktor Kostka
Denisa Nesvačilovákpt. Bára Vajštajnová
Michal DaleckýDavid

