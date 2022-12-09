Finding the body of the regional politician Karas, killed in the spirit of medieval torture and carefully arranged in a strange scene, unleash police hunt for a sadistic perpetrator. He puts investigation team in the way of a complex series of murders that shake the local region and criminologists themselves.
|Miroslav Donutil
|Petr Oliva
|Jiří Langmajer
|Michal Remeš
|Lenka Vlasáková
|kpt. Ester Fuchsová
|Petr Stach
|Viktor Kostka
|Denisa Nesvačilová
|kpt. Bára Vajštajnová
|Michal Dalecký
|David
