LADY ～Saigo no Hanzai Profile～

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

"LADY" focuses on a team of profilers in the CPS, a fictional police division that deals with analyzing criminal behavior. Kitagawa plays the part of Shoko, a gifted profiler who returns to Japan after working with the FBI in the United States. Her character is described as a "crime maniac," as she is overly knowledgeable about past crimes, while also being unskilled in matters of romance

Cast

Keiko KitagawaShoko Kazuki
Tae KimuraAkira Yuki
Yuta HiraokaKeisuke Nibori
Risa SudoMarie Okue
Yukiyoshi OzawaYuichiro Todo
Jun KanameTakehiko Terada

