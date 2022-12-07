LADY ～Saigo no Hanzai Profile～

"LADY" focuses on a team of profilers in the CPS, a fictional police division that deals with analyzing criminal behavior. Kitagawa plays the part of Shoko, a gifted profiler who returns to Japan after working with the FBI in the United States. Her character is described as a "crime maniac," as she is overly knowledgeable about past crimes, while also being unskilled in matters of romance
|Keiko Kitagawa
|Shoko Kazuki
|Tae Kimura
|Akira Yuki
|Yuta Hiraoka
|Keisuke Nibori
|Risa Sudo
|Marie Okue
|Yukiyoshi Ozawa
|Yuichiro Todo
|Jun Kaname
|Takehiko Terada
View Full Cast >