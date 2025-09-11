Not Available

Last Samurai Standing

  • Action & Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Netflix

In post-samurai era Japan, 1878, 292 fallen samurais are lured into a survival game where the last competitor standing claims 100 billion yen. The battleground begins at Tenryuji Temple in Kyoto, a historical hub and spiritual sanctuary, and ends in Tokyo. Only one survivor will come out of this mysterious and deadly game.

Cast

Jun'ichi OkadaShujiro Saga
Kaya KiyoharaIroha Kinugasa
Masahiro HigashideKyojin Tsuge
Shota SometaniKocha Kamuy
Taichi SaotomeShikura Adashino
Yuya EndoSansuke Gion

