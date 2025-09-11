Last Samurai Standing

In post-samurai era Japan, 1878, 292 fallen samurais are lured into a survival game where the last competitor standing claims 100 billion yen. The battleground begins at Tenryuji Temple in Kyoto, a historical hub and spiritual sanctuary, and ends in Tokyo. Only one survivor will come out of this mysterious and deadly game.
|Jun'ichi Okada
|Shujiro Saga
|Kaya Kiyohara
|Iroha Kinugasa
|Masahiro Higashide
|Kyojin Tsuge
|Shota Sometani
|Kocha Kamuy
|Taichi Saotome
|Shikura Adashino
|Yuya Endo
|Sansuke Gion
