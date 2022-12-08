Not Available

Last Seen Alive

  • Crime
  • Documentary

Investigation Discovery’s new series LAST SEEN ALIVE follows the emotional and action-packed journeys of 12 families-turned-detectives as they chase down leads, interview potential witnesses, and travel cross-country in the hope of reuniting with their recently missing relatives. Beginning with the moment the person was last seen alive, episodes chronicle the search efforts of a desperate family with everything to lose, aided by a skilled investigator determined to chase down every lead.

