Last Train Across Canada

    Veteran war correspondent Murray Sayle journeys west across Canada at a time when sections of the country’s “national dream” — its vast transcontinental railroad — faced extinction. In his 7,000-mile adventure, Sayle discovers mounties, moose, and a colorful assortment of railroad men and women. He also shares glimpses of a lesser-known Canada - Fishermen of the Maritime provinces, Indian settlements on the edge of the Arctic Ocean, polar bears frolicking, cowboys in the prairies - all loosely linked by the now resurgent transcontinental railway. Take the LAST TRAIN ACROSS CANADA for an unforgettable rail adventure, one filled with romance and extraordinary beauty.

