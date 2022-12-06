Not Available

Welcome to the Law of the Plainsman guide at TV Tome. The series recounts the exploits of Sam Buckhart, born among the Apache Indians but eventually educated at Harvard University and now a Deputy U.S. Marshal in the New Mexico territory of the 1880's. He is training under Marshal Andy Morrison in Santa Fe, living in a rooming house run by Martha Commager along with an orphaned 8-year-old girl he rescued. The Buchhart character originated in two episodes of The Rifleman: The Indian and The Raid.