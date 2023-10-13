Lawmen: Bass Reeves

The story of Bass Reeves, the legendary lawman of the wild West, is brought to life. Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded – and is believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger.
|David Oyelowo
|Bass Reeves
|Lauren E. Banks
|Jennie Reeves
|Demi Singleton
|Sally Reeves
|Forrest Goodluck
|Billy Crow
|Barry Pepper
|Esau Pierce
|Donald Sutherland
|Judge Isaac Parker
View Full Cast >
4 More Images