Lawmen: Bass Reeves

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Yoruba Saxon Productions

The story of Bass Reeves, the legendary lawman of the wild West, is brought to life. Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded – and is believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger.

Cast

David OyelowoBass Reeves
Lauren E. BanksJennie Reeves
Demi SingletonSally Reeves
Forrest GoodluckBilly Crow
Barry PepperEsau Pierce
Donald SutherlandJudge Isaac Parker

Images

