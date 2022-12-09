Le Cirque de Karakuri

Narumi is certain that Masaru will be kidnapped by wooden puppets with supernatural strength after fighting them with all his strength. Masaru inherited his father's wealth which has brought many enemies out of the shadows, too many for Narumi to defend him alone. When Narumi is feeling discouraged, Masaru's watcher, Shirogane, arrives with a powerful weapon, the puppet Arlequin.
|Chihiro Ueda
|Masaru Saiga
|Rikiya Koyama
|Narumi Katou
|Megumi Hayashibara
|Shirogane Saigazaki
|Romi Park
|Lucille Berneuil
|Masahiko Tanaka
|Shōji Saiga
|Akio Ôtsuka
|Zenji Saiga
