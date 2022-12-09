Not Available

Le Cirque de Karakuri

  • Crime
  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Satoshi Nishimura

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio VOLN

Narumi is certain that Masaru will be kidnapped by wooden puppets with supernatural strength after fighting them with all his strength. Masaru inherited his father's wealth which has brought many enemies out of the shadows, too many for Narumi to defend him alone. When Narumi is feeling discouraged, Masaru's watcher, Shirogane, arrives with a powerful weapon, the puppet Arlequin.

Cast

Chihiro UedaMasaru Saiga
Rikiya KoyamaNarumi Katou
Megumi HayashibaraShirogane Saigazaki
Romi ParkLucille Berneuil
Masahiko TanakaShōji Saiga
Akio ÔtsukaZenji Saiga

